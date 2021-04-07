TDP wiped out from TS Assembly, TRS celebrates!

The Telugu Desam Party in Telangana has vanished from the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Wednesday (today) after two TDP MLAs merged into the ruling TRS.

The TDP won just two seats in 2018 Assembly polls.

TDP’s Sandra Venkata Veeraiah from Sathupally and Mecha Nageshwar Rao from Ashwaraopeta, both in Khammam district, had won.

Though Sandra is participating in all TRS activities since 2019, technically he remained TDP MLA as per Assembly records.

However, Mecha continued as TDP MLA till today.

But on Wednesday, the TDPLP comprising of Sandra and Mecha has submitted a letter to Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy seeking merger of TDPLP into TRSLP.

The Speaker approved this on a war footing and a notification was issued immediately.

This notification sparked jubilation in TRS as leaders and cadre celebrated at Telangana Bhavan by distributing sweets among themselves hailing how their party president KCR had finished off TDP in Telangana completely.

They said KCR closed Andhra-dominated TDP chapter completely in Telangana by merging TDP into TRS and ensuring zero members for TDP in Assembly since the formation of TDP in 1982.

In the 2014 Telangana Assembly polls, TDP won 15 seats and 2 seats in 2018.

In 2015, 12 TDP MLAs defected into TRS by merging TDPLP into TRS.

Despite that, TDP had existence in TS Assembly with 3 MLAs until 2018.

But now TDP was completely wiped out from TS Assembly for first time since 1982.