Chaatu From Purushaha: Breezy Valentine’s Treat

Published on February 14, 2026 by swathy

The team behind Purushaha, directed by Veeru Vulavala and produced by Battula Koteswara Rao under Kalyan Productions, unveiled a breezy Valentine’s Day treat with Chaatu Chaatu, a track that instantly nudges you into a warm, romantic mood.

Unlike the quirky teaser and the impactful first single sung by MM Keeravani, this new number shifts the film’s tone into a softer space. Composer Shravan Bharadwaj crafts a refreshing melody layered with sweet, floaty instrumentation, while Chinmayi Sripaada lends her signature serenity through vocals that feel like they’re whispering straight from the heart.

Lyricist Ananta Sriram builds a delicate inner world- one where a college girl quietly cherishes her classmate, played by Pavan Kalyan Battula, guarding her feelings with innocent shyness. Rayancha Kokkuri perfectly embodies that unspoken affection on-screen, making the visual narrative tender and relatable. Pavan Kalyan brings authenticity with his calm and mature presence.

As the post-production works are also nearing completion, the film’s release date will be announced soon.

