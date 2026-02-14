x
KGF Garuda Ram looks omnious in Nagabandham

Published on February 14, 2026

KGF Garuda Ram looks omnious in Nagabandham

Abhishek Nama is directing a socio-mythological fantasy, Nagabandham with a never-seen-before story on a grand visual spectrum. Kishore Annapureddy and Nishita Nagreddy are producing this epic on a massive scale. Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh and Ishwarya Menon are playing leading roles in the film.

Now, the makers have unveiled powerful antagonist Bharaghi character played by KGF fame Garuda Ram. The actor is almost unrecognisable in this get-up and his look is stunning and omnious to the core. The makers have already unveiled Nabha Natesh’s first look as Parvati and Virat Karrna in a dynamic avatar.

They are planning to release Teaser tomorrow on the auspicious occasion of Mahasivaratri. The makers have played the teaser to Media personnel on big screen in Prasads and everyone appreciated the scale, visual prowess, vision and unique plot. With high anticipation Nagabandham is releasing for Summer 2026.

