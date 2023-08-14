Chalona from Jawan: A Romantic melody for SRK and Nayanthara

Advertisement

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan coming with Jawan, highly anticipated action film. The film stars Lady Superstar Nayanthara as leading lady. Vijay Sethupathi is playing the antagonist role. Jawan releasing in theatres on 7th September in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu.

The recently released debut song wowed audiences with thunderous beats, King Khan’s captivating dances, and 1000+ dancers. Following the release of some fantastic posters of the cast, the makers have today released the second track Chalona in Telugu.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara star in this romantic song. For the first time, this lyrical magic delves into the two stars’ on-screen chemistry. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara whirl and dance to the song’s beats. Shah Rukh Khan looks gorgeous and cool, while Nayanthara captivates us with her adorable expressions.

The magical lyrics written by Chandrabose will make you fall in love. The song is impressively sung by incredible singers Aditya RK and Priya Mali in Telugu. This one is an instant addictive melody.

Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies entertainment. It features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in key roles. The film is releasing on September 7th in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages