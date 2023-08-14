Rashmika joins Dhanush’s Next

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna emerged as a national crush and she has a huge lineup of films in Telugu and Hindi languages. The actress is the leading lady in Dhanush’s upcoming film that will be directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film is said to be a pan-Indian attempt and the shoot commences soon. Sekhar Kammula is done with the script and the pre-production work started recently.

Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Amigos Creations will produce this film. Rashmika says that she is all excited about the film and she released a video byte for the same. Rashmika is currently shooting for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule and Nithiin’s film directed by Venky Kudumula.