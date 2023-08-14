Varun Tej’s Operation Valentine

Mega Prince Varun Tej is gearing up for a pan-Indian film which is also the costliest attempt in his career. Ad filmmaker Shakti Pratap Singh Hada is making his debut as director with this film. The makers today announced the title of the film. ‘Operation Valentine’ is the title locked for this aerial action drama. Varun Tej plays the role of a fighter jet pilot. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages.

The makers also announced that the film will have a December 8th release. Manushi Chhillar is the leading lady in Operation Valentine. The film is inspired by true events. Sony Pictures International and Renaissance Pictures are the producers. Varun Tej is currently shooting for this film.