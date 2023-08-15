No transparency in Jagan rule, says Lokesh

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been running the administration with Rs 10 lakh crore debt burden and there is absolutely no transparency in his government, remarked TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, here on Monday.

Lokesh had an interaction with auditors at his campsite on the outskirts of Tadikonda in the combined Guntur district before beginning his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Monday. The State Government has been borrowing huge amounts of funds in the name of various corporations, Lokesh said.

Expressing serious concern that the financial condition of the State is in doldrums, the TDP general secretary told the auditors the coming TDP government will restart the growth engine which now has come to a grinding halt.

”Development and welfare are the two wheels of our cycle (the symbol of the TDP. We will create wealth and take care of the welfare of the people as top priority,” Lokesh observed.

Expressing confidence that the TDP will certainly come back to power in the 2024 elections, Lokesh promised the auditors to invite industries on a large scale and create employment. He said that Jagan has hampered the growth of all the sectors.

Assuring the auditors and the chartered accountants that their problems will be taken to the notice of the Central Government, Lokesh said that efforts will certainly be made to resolve them. The TDP general secretary regretted that several auditors and chartered accountants are migrating to other States as they are not finding enough work here after Jagan has become the Chief Minister.

Jagan is harassing all the companies and is chasing the industrialists out of the State which is seriously hitting the State economy, Lokesh felt. He said that the coming TDP government will not collect professional tax from CAs and will see to it that they will not face any kind of harassment.

The MSMEs will be encouraged on a massive scale once the TDP is back in power, he stated. It is more than 62 years since Margadarsi Chit Funds has been launched and since then there is not even a single complaint against the company. ”But Jagan started harassing and even targeting that company which is being run very transparently,” Lokesh maintained.

When members from the Muslim community made a representation, Lokesh responded more positively and said that all the welfare schemes that were implemented by the earlier TDP government will be revived once the party is back in power. When the villagers of Tadikonda complained that they are facing a severe drinking water crisis, Lokesh said that it is highly regrettable that those who are living alone on the Krishna riverbed are facing drinking water problems. Once the TDP forms the next government the problem will be addressed and permanent measures will be taken to resolve the crisis, Lokesh said.