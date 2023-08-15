AP Govt to introduce AI in education as syllabus

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the education department officials to work towards introducing International Baccalaureate (IB) syllabus in government schools and Intermediate education after a thorough study on the purpose and objectives of our students and the needs of our educational system.

The Chief Minister said the study should include steps needed for introducing AI (Artificial Intelligence) as a subject in higher education besides sharpening the teaching abilities of the faculty to make it world class.

The study should serve the purpose of shaping students into world class products in tune with the changing trends in science and technology, business, research and economic fields, he said. He further told them that the students of the State, Class X or Intermediate, should be respected across the world.

We are striving to improve the creativity of students for their future and the people who desire to be leaders should welcome the revolutionary changes being introduced, he said.

Education should be job-oriented and the examination system should be able to assess the practicability of what they have learned in schools and colleges and awareness should be created among parents as well. Our aim is to make teaching in government schools and colleges world standard.

The officials informed the chief minister that steps are being taken to establish Centres of Excellence for research in AI and have foundation courses in higher education during last semesters, apart from developing it as a world class course for use in teaching, assessment and research.

“You should include more topics in the AI with support of famed organisations of the international academic community like IB for improving creativity levels of students and introduce it first as a pilot course and then introduce it in full-fledged manner,” the Chief Minister said. He further added that the available AI material should be used to improve the teaching and learning methods of various subjects of the present curriculum and the new subjects to deal with scarcity of faculty and content.

The comprehensive AI foundation course will have digital and bi-lingual content which is being developed with the cooperation of international institutions enabling students to learn it in class rooms and also at personal level. Steps are also being taken to develop AR, VR content and digital infrastructure and use AI teaching methods and research.

At University level, computer vision zones, image processing zones and metaverse learning zones will be established soon besides developing faculty application programmes in the use of AI.