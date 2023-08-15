Bollywood star Akshay got Indian citizenship on Independence Day

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has officially been granted Indian citizenship, a development he proudly shared through his various social media platforms. In a message coinciding with Independence Day, he appended the post with the words, “Both heart and citizenship, proudly Indian. Happy Independence Day.”

Akshay Kumar has often encountered criticism over his Canadian citizenship. Earlier this year, during a TV channel interview, Akshay fervently expressed his unwavering bond with India and revealed that he had already initiated the process of changing his passport. During the 1990s, Kumar traversed a period of career setbacks, facing more than 15 consecutive movie flops. It was during this juncture that he sought Canadian citizenship. But after getting Canadian citizenship, his career in India bloomed again and he decided to continue staying in India. However, not many people knew about his citizenship status.

But this topic turned into a subject of widespread discourse after he conducted a “non-political” interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the elections. When he urged Indians to duly exercise their right to vote, netizens commented that the one with no voting rights in India is advising Indians to vote. His citizenship status came under intense scrutiny during these discussions and everyone came to know about his Canadian citizenship. Some people started questioning his patriotism for India due to this. But now, Akshay got back his Indian citizenship and tweeted, “Both heart and citizenship, proudly Indian. Happy Independence Day.”

On the professional front, the actor has finally struck gold after a string of unsuccessful endeavors. His recent release, “OMG 2,” has become successful at the box office, marking a much-awaited turnaround in his career.