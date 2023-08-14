Bhola Shankar has a disastrous weekend – 3 days worldwide collections

Bhola Shankar 3 days collections
Bhola Shankar has a disastrous weekend with a disturbutor share of 22.60 Cr. After the crash on second day the film couldn’t grow much on Sunday resulting a disastrous weekend. The film is on verge to end up as one of the all time biggest disasters.
Below are the area-wise Shares
(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)
|Area
|3 Days Collections
|2 Days Collections
|Day 1 Collections
|worldwide Pre-release business
|Nizam
|5.53 Cr
|4.80 Cr
|3.80 Cr
|22 Cr (Valued)
|Ceeded
|2.85 Cr
|2.25 Cr
|1.75 Cr
|12 Cr (NRA)
|UA
|2.5 Cr
|2 Cr
|1.55 Cr
|9.5 Cr (NRA)
|Guntur
|2.25 Cr
|1.98Cr
|1.75 Cr
|6 Cr (Valued)
|East
|1.81 Cr
|1.51Cr
|1.3 Cr
|6 Cr (Valued)
|Krishna
|1.24 Cr
|1.02Cr
|0.85 Cr
|4.8 Cr (Valued)
|West
|2.13 Cr
|2 Cr
|1.85 Cr
|4.8 Cr (NRA)
|Nellore
|1.05 Cr
|0.86Cr
|0.73 Cr
|3 Cr
|AP/TS
|19.36 Cr (21.65 Cr including GST)
|16.42 Cr (18.30 Cr including GST)
|13.58 Cr (15.05 Cr including GST)
|68.1 Cr (60 Cr excluding GST)
|ROI
|1.30 Cr
|0.95Cr
|0.6 Cr
|5 Cr
|OS
|1.95Cr
|1.9Cr
|1.7 Cr
|6 Cr
|Worldwide Share
|22.61 Cr (24.90 Cr including GST)
|19.27 Cr (21.15 Cr including GST)
|15.88 Cr (17.35 Cr including GST)
|Worldwide Rights
|79 Cr (including GST)
|79 Cr (including GST)
|79 Cr (including GST)
|79.1 Cr (71 excluding GST)