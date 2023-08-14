Bhola Shankar has a disastrous weekend – 3 days worldwide collections

Bhola Shankar 3 days collections

Bhola Shankar has a disastrous weekend with a disturbutor share of 22.60 Cr. After the crash on second day the film couldn’t grow much on Sunday resulting a disastrous weekend. The film is on verge to end up as one of the all time biggest disasters.

Below are the area-wise Shares

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)

Area 3 Days Collections 2 Days Collections Day 1 Collections worldwide Pre-release business Nizam 5.53 Cr 4.80 Cr 3.80 Cr 22 Cr (Valued) Ceeded 2.85 Cr 2.25 Cr 1.75 Cr 12 Cr (NRA) UA 2.5 Cr 2 Cr 1.55 Cr 9.5 Cr (NRA) Guntur 2.25 Cr 1.98Cr 1.75 Cr 6 Cr (Valued) East 1.81 Cr 1.51Cr 1.3 Cr 6 Cr (Valued) Krishna 1.24 Cr 1.02Cr 0.85 Cr 4.8 Cr (Valued) West 2.13 Cr 2 Cr 1.85 Cr 4.8 Cr (NRA) Nellore 1.05 Cr 0.86Cr 0.73 Cr 3 Cr AP/TS 19.36 Cr (21.65 Cr including GST) 16.42 Cr (18.30 Cr including GST) 13.58 Cr (15.05 Cr including GST) 68.1 Cr (60 Cr excluding GST) ROI 1.30 Cr 0.95Cr 0.6 Cr 5 Cr OS 1.95Cr 1.9Cr 1.7 Cr 6 Cr Worldwide Share 22.61 Cr (24.90 Cr including GST) 19.27 Cr (21.15 Cr including GST) 15.88 Cr (17.35 Cr including GST) Worldwide Rights 79 Cr (including GST) 79 Cr (including GST) 79 Cr (including GST) 79.1 Cr (71 excluding GST)