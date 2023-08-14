Bhola Shankar has a disastrous weekend – 3 days worldwide collections

Bhola Shankar has a disastrous weekend with a disturbutor share of 22.60 Cr. After the crash on second day the film couldn’t grow much on Sunday resulting a disastrous weekend. The film is on verge to end up as one of the all time biggest disasters.

Below are the area-wise Shares

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)

Area3 Days Collections2 Days CollectionsDay 1 Collectionsworldwide Pre-release business
Nizam5.53 Cr4.80 Cr3.80 Cr22 Cr (Valued)
Ceeded2.85 Cr2.25 Cr1.75 Cr12 Cr (NRA)
UA 2.5 Cr2 Cr1.55 Cr9.5 Cr (NRA)
Guntur2.25 Cr1.98Cr1.75 Cr6 Cr (Valued)
East1.81 Cr1.51Cr1.3 Cr6 Cr (Valued)
Krishna1.24 Cr1.02Cr0.85 Cr4.8 Cr (Valued)
West2.13 Cr2 Cr1.85 Cr4.8 Cr (NRA)
Nellore1.05 Cr0.86Cr0.73 Cr3 Cr
AP/TS19.36 Cr (21.65 Cr including GST)16.42 Cr (18.30 Cr including GST)13.58 Cr (15.05 Cr including GST)68.1 Cr (60 Cr excluding GST)
ROI1.30 Cr0.95Cr0.6 Cr5 Cr
OS1.95Cr1.9Cr1.7 Cr6 Cr
Worldwide Share22.61 Cr (24.90 Cr including GST)19.27 Cr (21.15 Cr including GST)15.88 Cr (17.35 Cr including GST)
Worldwide Rights79 Cr (including GST)79 Cr (including GST)79 Cr (including GST)79.1 Cr (71 excluding GST)

