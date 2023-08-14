Can RGV Truly influence voters with the ‘Vyuham’ Movie?

Ramgopal Varma, formerly recognized for his sensational films, is now producing works of low quality that often lean towards genres like soft-porn or cheap parodies, seemingly catering to the interests of his political masters. However, surprisingly, he asserted yesterday that his film intends to influence people for the 2024 elections. Here are the details:

RGV’s latest movie “Vyuham,” is produced by Dasari Kiran Kumar and starring Ajmal as CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and Manasa as Bharati. Varma clarified that his aim isn’t to target any specific individual but to portray pivotal moments from Jagan’s life. He emphasized that he was offering his viewpoint and beliefs about Jagan’s journey. While the film will also delve into aspects like Viveka’s murder, this will be reserved for part 2, to be released after the 2024 elections. Varma expressed a preference for criticism over compliments, stating that he’s crafting the film based on his interests, not to target anyone. He also noted that YCP leaders have no involvement in the film’s production. The movie is almost 60 to 70 percent complete and is set to release soon. Varma is confident that “Vyooham” will have a significant impact on the upcoming elections.

However, RGV’s credibility has waned among the public, and his recent meeting with CM Jagan has sparked skepticism about the claimed lack of YSRCP involvement. Although he mentioned including the Vivekananda murder episode, it won’t be in the pre-election release—a move seen as a cheap attention-seeking tactic. Considering that it’s been a while since people watched RGV’s movies in theaters and some of his works aren’t even considered by OTT platforms, the extent to which RGV can still influence people’s voting patterns remains uncertain.