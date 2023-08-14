Chiranjeevi to undergo knee surgery

Bhola Shankar is the biggest debacle in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s career. The veteran actor has been working without breaks from a long time. Chiranjeevi will undergo a knee surgery very soon after which he will take a break. He would have to take rest for almost two months after the surgery. Chiranjeevi too wants to take a break from work as he worked without major breaks. He will work with Kalyan Krishna in his next film and an announcement is expected on August 22nd on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. There are lot of speculations about the film and an official announcement would clear the air.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.