Virupaksha team is bringing Mythrical Thriller, pre production started

Virupaksha, a mystic thriller starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon, was released in April of this year. The film became the biggest blockbuster in career of SDT. It also wowed the audience woth technical team shining.

This spine chilling blockbuster is helmed by a debut director Karthik dabdu and produced by BVSN Prasad under SVCC and Sukimar writings. Now this, Virupaksha is reunited once again. The official announcement came today morning fro. Production house.

The creators unveiled an intriguing pre-release poster in which three people entering a dark cave. The poster alone gives off a frightening atmosphere. Makers also revealed that pre-production work has begun as of today. More information will be released soon.

This intriguing news is now causing a stir on social media, with viewers eager to see what the creators have in store. Netizens are enquiring about cast and crew details that are currently being kept under wraps. Makers are bringing Mythicak thriller thsi time, which will be more thrilling and bigger than Virupaksha.