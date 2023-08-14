Suriya to thrill as Rolex

Tamil actor Suriya thrilled everyone with his performance and transformation as Rolex in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. His part during the climax was one of the highlights of the film. Now, Suriya and Lokesh Kanagaraj will team up for a full length action thriller with the title Rolex. Suriya during his fans meet announced about the collaboration. He said that Lokesh Kanagaraj narrated the basic plot of Rolex. Suriya’s fans are left thrilled with the update coming from the actor himself.

Suriya is completely focused on Kanguva which is aimed for next year release. Suriya will also work with Sudha Kongara soon after which he may team up for Rolex. Lokesh Kanagaraj has to direct Khaithi 2 and Vikram 2.