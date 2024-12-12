x
Chandrababu Calls for Serious Follow-up on Industrial Development in Andhra Pradesh

Published on December 12, 2024 by swathy

Chandrababu Calls for Serious Follow-up on Industrial Development in Andhra Pradesh

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced ambitious plans to establish industrial parks across all 175 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. This major industrial development initiative was revealed during a Collectors’ Conference at the Amaravati Secretariat.

the Chief Minister emphasized job creation as the primary goal while reviewing a presentation by Industries Secretary N. Yuvaraj. Naidu directed officials to involve local farmers in land acquisition for industries, following the successful Amaravati model.

Industrial Projects and Land Requirements

Several major industrial projects are currently in the pipeline. The ArcelorMittal industry and BPCL refinery at Ramayapatnam require significant land allocation. The Chief Minister has initiated multiple MSME initiatives across various sectors. Naidu highlighted the importance of speedy MSME enumeration and explained how products from one industry could serve as raw materials for another, creating an integrated industrial ecosystem.

Government Initiatives

Minister Lokesh announced the formation of a Cabinet sub-committee focused on creating 20 lakh jobs. The government is actively working to improve the ease of doing business across the state. For the ArcelorMittal project, NMDC has agreed to supply raw iron ore through a pipeline system, marking significant progress in industrial infrastructure development.

Follow-up Actions

Chandrababu Naidu personally mentioned his involvement in following up with the Minister and NMDC. He urged collectors to take similar serious follow-up actions for investments and in encouraging decentralized decision-making. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of proactive engagement with potential investors.

Future Outlook and Challenges

The Chief Minister acknowledged that many industrialists left during the previous YSRCP government’s tenure, creating challenges for industrial development. He emphasized that project delays could impact viability and might cause industries to look toward other states. The government has also identified tourism as a key sector for employment generation, integrating it into the broader industrial development strategy.

Previous Cabinet Approves One Nation One Election
