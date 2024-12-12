Pushpa 2 Hindi Exhibitors heaps praise on Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a smashing hit and the film is doing exceptionally well across the North Indian belt. Allu Arjun has planned a tour across the nation to thank his fans and the audience. A Thanks Meet took place in New Delhi today and several exhibitors who released the film in their theatres were present. They shared their experience about the massive numbers and the record number of footfalls on weekdays. Most of them said that Pushpa 2: The Rule has surpassed several super hits of Hindi cinema.

An exhibitor said that the film is packed with 85 percent of the audience on eight day afternoon show which is a rare case for any film. The first week numbers are the highest for any Hindi film till date. Everyone heaped praise on Allu Arjun and Sukumar for delivering Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film’s Hindi distributor Anil Thadani said that Pushpa 2: The Rule will gross over Rs 2000 crores in the final run. Allu Arjun thanked the entire nation for making this victory possible. He credited the victory to Sukumar. The next Thanks Meet of Pushpa 2: The Rule will take place in Bengaluru on December 15th.