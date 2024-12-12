x
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Pushpa 2 Hindi Exhibitors heaps praise on Allu Arjun

Published on December 12, 2024 by swathy

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a smashing hit and the film is doing exceptionally well across the North Indian belt. Allu Arjun has planned a tour across the nation to thank his fans and the audience. A Thanks Meet took place in New Delhi today and several exhibitors who released the film in their theatres were present. They shared their experience about the massive numbers and the record number of footfalls on weekdays. Most of them said that Pushpa 2: The Rule has surpassed several super hits of Hindi cinema.

An exhibitor said that the film is packed with 85 percent of the audience on eight day afternoon show which is a rare case for any film. The first week numbers are the highest for any Hindi film till date. Everyone heaped praise on Allu Arjun and Sukumar for delivering Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film’s Hindi distributor Anil Thadani said that Pushpa 2: The Rule will gross over Rs 2000 crores in the final run. Allu Arjun thanked the entire nation for making this victory possible. He credited the victory to Sukumar. The next Thanks Meet of Pushpa 2: The Rule will take place in Bengaluru on December 15th.

