Buzz: Vishwambara targets Raja Saab Date?

Prabhas is in plans to wrap up the entire shoot of Raja Saab by December. The horror comedy is directed by Maruthi and it is produced by People Media Factory. The makers announced that the film will hit the screens on April 10th, 2025 during the summer holiday season. Due to the extensive VFX work involved, there are speculations that Raja Saab may miss April 10th date. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s big-budget attempt Vishwambara was initially planned for January 10th release but the team had to sacrifice for Ram Charan’s Game Changer.

The team of Vishwambara is keen to release the film in summer next year and the hunt for the right date is on. If Raja Saab misses the summer release, Vishwambara will hit the screens on April 10th. Else, they will find the next best date for the release. Vishwambara producers UV Creations are in touch with People Media Factory to discuss the happensings. The other option for Vishwambara is May 9th. Vassishta is the director and Trisha is the leading lady in Vishwambara, a socio fantasy film.