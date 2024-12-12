Allu Arjun clarifies about his Political Entry

Icon Star Allu Arjun is celebrating the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The top actor flew to New Delhi to interact with the fans, distributors, audience and the media. Speculations started that Allu Arjun has met political strategist Prasant Kishor today in Delhi and he will soon make his political entry. His team responded soon and issued an official statement.

“We would like to clarify that recent rumors about Mr Allu Arjun entering into politics is entirely false and baseless. We kindly request media outlets and individuals to refrain from spreading unverified information. For accurate updates, please rely on official statements from Allu Arjun’s team” told the official statement of Allu Arjun’s team.