Chandrababu dares Jagan to come for debate on any issue, anywhere, anytime

“I am ready for an open debate with Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the destructive rule of the YSRCP. I am ready to thoroughly expose the blatant lies being uttered by Jagan at the public meetings being organised in the name of ‘Sidhham’ (ready) by misusing power and spending crores of public money,” said TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday.

Not making empty promises with false campaigning and if Jagan is dare enough he should come for an open debate, said Chandrababu Naidu in a press note released here. “I am ready anywhere, anytime and on any issue. Let us discuss whose rule is the golden era and whose rule is the stone era. Are you daring enough to come for the debate Jagan,” the TDP supremo challenged Jagan in the statement.

The former chief minister believes that the one chance given by the voters in 2019 to Jagan is going to be the last chance for him. Since Jagan has clarity on his defeat in the upcoming elections, he has now removed the curtains and is trying again to take the people for a ride by coming onto the road, he remarked. How can the Chief Minister who has given to the people Rs 10 on one hand and looted Rs 100 from them on the other talk about welfare, Chandrababu Naidu questioned.

Chandrababu Naidu said that behind every scheme introduced by the YSRCP Government there is a scam and even the natural resources too are no exception for looting. How can this Chief Minister can talk about the poor and their lives, he asked. At every corner of the State Jagan’s destructive rule is clearly visible and in the name of ‘Sidhham’ Jagan is simply uttering blatant lies, Chandrababu Naidu said.

With the fear of defeat, Jagan has already folded the future of 77 sitting MLAs and the people will fold the future of others in another 50 days, the TDP supremo stated. Jagan who has deceived all sections of society has no right to talk about social justice and every family that has fallen victim to this Chief Minister’s misdeeds is becoming a star campaigner and is getting ready to defeat Jagan, he felt.

Observing that people were forcibly shifted by RTC and the school buses to Sunday’s Raptadu meeting from 52 Assembly segments in Rayalaseema region, Chandrababu said that had the meeting is really a success there is no need for physical attack on the media persons by Jagan’s gang. The attack clearly exposes the frustration among the YSRCPleaders, he added.

Terming the coming polls as a battle between real feudalist Jagan and the five crore people, he said that the people are now ready to send him home. The poor are also prepared to see to it that Jagan is out of power as he diverted lakhs of crores of funds of the minority sub-plan.

“The Dalits and others immediately recollect the sub-plan funds, Innova cars and unemployment allowance besides other welfare schemes if my name and the TDP’s name are mentioned while they immediately recollect Kodi Katti, official terrorism, quid pro quo, land and sand mafia if Jagan’s name is mentioned,” Chandrababu Naidu remarked.

How people can trust Jagan as he had promised total prohibition before coming to power but after becoming the Chief Minister he began minting money out of spurious liquor sale, Chandrababu Naidu asked and said that he lost credibility as 98 per cent of the promises made to the people are not fulfilled.

Except filing illegal cases and misusing power, Jagan has not achieved anything, Chandrababu Naidu said and added that since he could not answer the questions raised by the leaders of the Opposition parties illegal cases are being foisted against them. “Revolt among the people has already begun and they are only waiting for the elections to be conducted to break the wings of the fan,” Chandrababu Naidu observed.