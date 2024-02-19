Premalu: Telugu Rights in Demand

Premalu is a small-budget Malayalam film that released recently and is declared as a massive blockbuster. Premalu is a youthful entertainer and it is shot in Hyderabad. Several Tollywood filmmakers are holding talks to acquire the Telugu rights and there are discussions going on about remaking the film. With numerous offers received, the makers of Premalu are yet to take a call. Some of the youngsters are watching the film in theatres with subtitles.

Girish AD is the director and the film features Naslen, Mamitha Baiju and Shyam Mohan in the lead roles. Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran bankrolled this breezy entertainer. Premalu minted more money in its second weekend than the release weekend. Several Hyderabad youth are getting connectivity because of the nativity. The film will have its Telugu release soon.