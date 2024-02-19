x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Premalu: Telugu Rights in Demand

Published on February 19, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Triptii Dimri surpasses top Indian stars
image
Buzz: Fahadh Faasil unhappy with Team Pushpa?
image
Pushpa Team takes the Blessings of Megastar
image
Mokshagnya and Prasanth Varma Film Called Off?
image
Case Booked against Allu Arjun

Premalu: Telugu Rights in Demand

Premalu is a small-budget Malayalam film that released recently and is declared as a massive blockbuster. Premalu is a youthful entertainer and it is shot in Hyderabad. Several Tollywood filmmakers are holding talks to acquire the Telugu rights and there are discussions going on about remaking the film. With numerous offers received, the makers of Premalu are yet to take a call. Some of the youngsters are watching the film in theatres with subtitles.

Girish AD is the director and the film features Naslen, Mamitha Baiju and Shyam Mohan in the lead roles. Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran bankrolled this breezy entertainer. Premalu minted more money in its second weekend than the release weekend. Several Hyderabad youth are getting connectivity because of the nativity. The film will have its Telugu release soon.

Next Ashish Reddy’s LOVE ME Previous Chandrababu dares Jagan to come for debate on any issue, anywhere, anytime
else

TRENDING

image
Triptii Dimri surpasses top Indian stars
image
Buzz: Fahadh Faasil unhappy with Team Pushpa?
image
Pushpa Team takes the Blessings of Megastar

Latest

image
Triptii Dimri surpasses top Indian stars
image
Buzz: Fahadh Faasil unhappy with Team Pushpa?
image
Pushpa Team takes the Blessings of Megastar
image
Mokshagnya and Prasanth Varma Film Called Off?
image
Case Booked against Allu Arjun

Most Read

image
Lookout Notice for YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy
image
BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Arrested
image
YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila

Related Articles

Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look