Ashish Reddy’s LOVE ME

Published on February 19, 2024 by

Ashish Reddy’s LOVE ME

Producer Shirish’s son Ashish Reddy made his debut with Rowdy Boys. The film ended up as a below average flick but Ashish received positive applause. The actor’s second film Selfish is kept on hold for now and he started his third film sometime ago. The shooting formalities of the film are completed recently and the movie is titled Love Me. Touted to be a youthful romantic entertainer, Love Me is directed by a debutant Arun. Baby fame Vaishnavi Chaitanya is the leading lady and the beauty is paid a big remuneration.

Top technicians like PC Sreeram and MM Keeravani are working for the film. Love Me releases soon and the promotions will start in March. Ashish Reddy recently got married in a destination wedding and Dil Raju, Shirish will host a lavish wedding reception for Tollywood on February 23rd in Hyderabad.

