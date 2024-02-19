x
Rajamouli’s Interaction Loading

Published on February 19, 2024 by

Rajamouli’s Interaction Loading

SS Rajamouli is working on his next project which is an action adventure and the film features Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The pre-production work is in full swing and Mahesh Babu is busy transforming himself for the role. With a lot of speculation around, Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu will interact with the media before commencing the shoot. Rajamouli has done the same for his earlier films and he is repeating it. The title of the film too may be announced during the media interaction.

There is a slight delay in the shoot and the first schedule of the film will start in June. Keeravani is working on the music and PS Vinod will handle the cinematography work. Several collaborations are discussed and a top Hollywood studio will be a part of the project as Rajamouli aims for an international release for this untitled film. KL Narayana is the producer of this big-budget attempt.

