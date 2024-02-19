Janhvi Kapoor’s huge demands in Talks

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is already a star and she enjoys star status even before scoring a huge hit. The young actress is romancing NTR in Devara, a pan-Indian attempt and the film is due for release soon. There are speculations that Janhvi Kapoor is also the leading lady in Ram Charan’s next film that will be directed by Buchi Babu. Her father Boney Kapoor confirmed the same even before the team of RC16 announced it officially. As per the update, Janhvi Kapoor is demanding Rs 3 crores remuneration.

The actress is quite choosy and is not in a mood to work with young and upcoming actors. Janhvi Kapoor will only work with star actors in Indian cinema and this is the condition coming from her team. Rs 3 crores remuneration is huge for an actress in South Indian films but the team of RC16 agreed for the demanded paycheque of Janhvi Kapoor. The shoot commences in May and the film releases next year. Janhvi Kapoor will complete the shoot of Devara before she joins the sets of Ram Charan’s film.