Young directors lining up for Balakrishna

Published on February 19, 2024

Young directors lining up for Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna scored back-to-back hits and he is in demand. The veteran actor even hiked his fee and he has been taking advances from the producers that are approaching him. He is shooting for Bobby’s film and it is a powerful action entertainer that will release this year. Balayya has been in talks with several young directors for his future projects. Hanuman fame Prasanth Varma is in talks with the veteran actor from a year and the project materializes after Prasanth Varma completes Jai Hanuman. Sudhakar Cherukuri will produce this project.

Balayya is also on a hunt for a young director to handle Aditya 999, the sequel of Aditya 369. As per the update, Shyam Singha Roy fame Rahul Sankrityan is in talks with Balayya for a film and the talks are going on. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this film. Anil Ravipudi announced that he would soon work with Balakrishna again. Apart from these, several young and upcoming directors are waiting to meet Balayya and narrate scripts. Boyapati Srinu is the only senior director working with Balakrishna in the coming years apart from the young directors.

