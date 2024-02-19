x
Home > Movie News

Mammootty’s Bramayugam Telugu release by Sithara Entertainments!

Published on February 19, 2024 by

Mammootty’s Bramayugam Telugu release by Sithara Entertainments!

Bramayugam movie has been the latest talking point on social media due to its unique theme and Mammootty’s different look. The movie-lovers from Malayalam language have been talking about the kind of innovative horror experience that the movie delivers.

Telugu movie-lovers have always been open to encourage and watch such different films from different languages and they have been waiting to watch Bramayugam in Telugu.

Putting an end to their wait, Sithara Entertainments, who have been delivering good films and great entertainers, have decided to release the film in Telugu states. They have previously distributed Leo in Telugu states.

Night Shift Studios have produced this Mammootty starrer and Rahul Sadasivan has written and directed it. Arjun Ashokan and Siddharth Bharathan have also delivered memorable performances.

The technical brilliance and ensemble cast performances make this movie a must watch.

The movie is releasing on 23rd February, all-over in Telugu language.

