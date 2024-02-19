Jagan played with people’s lives, says Lokesh

In these four years and 10 months, the Chief Minister, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, has played games with the lives of the people and in two months the people will pay it back, observed TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Monday.

Jagan has turned Visakhapatnam, which was known as the City of Destiny, as the city of misery, Lokesh said and held Jagan responsible for the gas leakage at the LG Polymers. One murder, one kidnapand land encroachment are reported every day during Jagan’s rule and the Mandal Revenue Officer, Ramanaiah, has been murdered as he was not cooperating for land encroachments, he said.

Though Jagan has been repeatedly saying that he is ‘Sidhham’ (ready), his own party leaders are making it clear that they are not ready and on Sunday his party leaders at Raptadu in Anantapur district too made it amply clear, Lokesh said. The poor attendance for the public meeting at Raptadu and the attacks by the rowdies on media persons, including some photographers when they are shooting the vacant chairs clearly expose the level of frustration in Jagan and his followers, he stated.

When any Chief Minister addressed a public meeting, he or she highlighted the welfare programmes and developmental works undertaken by them But Jagan, for more than an hour, was chanting the name of TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, he remarked. Feudals cannot understand the importance of cycle (the symbol of the TDP) and the glass (the symbol of the Jana Sena) as cycle is the poor man’s progressive vehicle while the common man consumes tea in the glass, Lokesh commented. Since the blades of the fan (the symbol of the YSRCP) are totally broken, it is better to throw it in the dustbin, he said.

Jagan has deceived all sections of people by not implementing the promises that he had made to them like filling up of 2.3 lakh vacant posts, including 6,500 constable posts, Mega DSC and total prohibition, he stated. The unemployed are forced to commit suicide as they are not getting jobs even after spending lakhs of rupees for coaching, he felt.

Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister of the State between 2014-19 has developed the State, he said and recalled how he has taken selfies during his Yuva Galam pada yatra standing before the huge projects set up during the TDP regime. Making a mockery of Jagan’s call to the public to attend the Raptadu public meeting to switch on the lights in their mobile phones, Lokesh felt that Jagan has no basic knowledge as to how he can ask the people to switch on the lights under the hot Sun.

Regretting that the managements of educational institutions are not releasing the hall tickets of their respective students as the fee dues have not been reimbursed yet, Lokesh said that the students have to pay the fees from their pockets to get their marks lists. Lokesh said that the own sister and mother of Jagan do not have faith in him and how the people can trust him.

All the welfare schemes that were in force during the TDP regime have been revoked by Jagan, the TDP general secretary said and promised to reintroduce all these schemes as soon as the TDP-Jana Sena combine forms the coming government. This apart, the Super-Six announced by Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan too will be implemented in letter and spirit, he added.

Pointing out that an advertisement was released in the Telangana media for the sale of Visakha Steel Plant lands, Lokesh warned those who come forward to purchase these lands of taking them back by the coming TDP-Jana Sena government. “We will certainly not allow privatisation of the steel plant,” he declared.

Lokesh felt that the announcement made by the YSRCP Government declaring Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital is not serious but only meant for grabbing the lands here. “I am telling you all that in another two months the TDP-Jana Sena combine is going to form the government and we will utilise all these buildings for public purpose,” he said.

Making an appeal to the people to elect the candidates supported by the TDP and the Jana Sena, Lokesh said that all the promises made to the people will be implemented within no time. Also, the coming government will certainly come to the rescue of the Gangavaram port and the APIIC displaced. “Their problems will be resolved in just two years,” he said.