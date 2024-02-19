Jagan’s speech at Raptapdu is a bundle of lies, says Pattabhi

Terming the speech of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, at Raptadu in Anantapur district on Sunday as a bundle of lies, TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Monday dared Jagan to come for an open debate with TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, at the place, date, and time of his choice.

In a video message sent to the media, Pattabhiram said that Chandrababu Naidu had already thrown an open challenge to Jagan to come for the debate on any issue, including welfare and development. “Hopefully, Jagan who has become a synonym for cowardness, is brave enough to accept this challenge thrown by our leader,” Pattabhi said.

Pointing out that Jagan has revoked 120 welfare schemes, particularly for the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, that were in force during the TDP regime, Pattabhi said that the people have already realised this and this is the reason as to why every public meeting of Jagan is a flop show. Regretting that a photographer of a media house, who was on duty to cover the event at Raptadu, was badly beaten up by the YSRCP leaders, the TDP spokesman asked why the ruling party leaders are so afraid of the media.

This clearly indicates the frustration among the YSRC leaders, including Jagan, he said. “Whenever the people look at the symbol of the YSRCP, the ceiling fan, they immediately recollect the suicides being committed by farmers,” Pattabhi said in a sarcastic manner and pointed out that Andhra Pradesh is among the top three States in farmers suicides. Sadly, people are using the ceiling fans only to commit suicides as they are badly cheated by Jagan who did not fulfil the promises made to them, he remarked.

“Hopefully Jagan will accept the challenge that is thrown by Chandrababu Naidu and let there be a debate among the people on who had done good to the State,” Pattabhiram added.