Chandrababu govt to change new districts

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said that his government would change some of the new districts to suit the requirements of the people. He said that the reorganisation of the districts was not done scientifically. He accused the present government of reorganising the districts to serve the political interests of the YSR Congress Party.

Chandrababu Naidu observed that scientific study was not done before publishing the draft notification of the districts. He said that the officials who executed the work did not visit the districts, did not meet the people to take their views.

He also criticised the government for ignoring the representations given by the people and the objections raised by them. He felt that the government should have held an all-party meeting and consulted the political parties before draft notification.

He found fault with the government reorganising the districts based on the Parliament and Assembly constituencies without following the existing structure of the districts and the aspirations of the people.

The TDP chief said that his government would make some changes after careful study. He said that some areas were included in new districts without taking into consideration the association of the people with those districts and the areas.

He felt that the districts and the district headquarters should have been decided based on the aspirations of the people and the representations given by them. He wondered whether the government had made any attempt to understand the attachment of the people to certain areas.

The TDP chief asserted that his party would come back to power in the 2024 general elections and he would form the government. He said that people are slowly turning against the government because of the failures of Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last three years in developing the state.

He said that Jagan had asked for one chance and people have given him. There would be no second chance to Jagan, he asserted.