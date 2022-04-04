RRR 10 days Worldwide Collections

RRR has an excellent second weekend grossing 190 cr worldwide taking 10 days total to 870 cr. The film had excellent weekend in both domestic markets and overseas. The film is a breakeven venture in Overseas with huge market North America entering into profit zone. The film has grosses 12.5 Million in North America Alone and total overseas is at 24 Million. In domestic markets the film has grossed 687Cr and is set to breach the 700Cr mark today. The film is yet to breakeven in all areas except Nizam in the domestic markets. With 10 more days open run the film has chances to attain the breakeven status.
|Area
|10 Days Worldwide Collections
|RRR is outstanding on Ugadi Day
|8 Days Collections
|first week worldwide collections
|6 Days Collections
|5 Days Collections
|4 Days Collections
|First Weekend Worldwide Collections
|2 Days Collections
|AP/TS Day1 Collections
|Pre release Business
|Nizam
|97.01Cr
|90.05 Cr
|81.48Cr
|77.17 Cr
|73.10Cr
|68.30 Cr
|61.60Cr
|53.45 Cr
|38.40Cr
|23.30 Cr
|70 Cr
|Ceeded
|40.20Cr
|37.70 Cr
|34.45Cr
|33.1 Cr
|32Cr
|30.5Cr
|28.5Cr
|26 Cr
|21.10 Cr
|16.50 Cr
|45 Cr
|UA
|30.05Cr
|26.98 Cr
|23.64Cr
|22.63 Cr
|21.85Cr
|20.73Cr
|18.95Cr
|16.28 Cr
|11.69 Cr
|7.18 Cr
|26 Cr
|Guntur
|16.09Cr
|15.24 Cr
|14.21Cr
|13.81 Cr
|13.48Cr
|13.07Cr
|12.42Cr
|11.47 Cr
|9.50 Cr
|7.70 Cr
|18 Cr
|East
|13.67Cr
|12.82 Cr
|11.61Cr
|11.10 Cr
|10.79Cr
|10.36Cr
|9.63Cr
|8.67 Cr
|6.93 Cr
|5.35 Cr
|17 Cr
|West
|11.44Cr
|10.84 Cr
|10.09Cr
|9.76 Cr
|9.56Cr
|9.23Cr
|8.71Cr
|8.04 Cr
|6.95 Cr
|5.93 Cr
|14 Cr
|Krishna
|12.75Cr
|11.94 Cr
|10.92Cr
|10.56 Cr
|10.23Cr
|9.78Cr
|9.08Cr
|8.03 Cr
|6.02 Cr
|4.16 Cr
|14 Cr
|Nellore
|7.96Cr
|7.40 Cr
|6.75Cr
|6.44 Cr
|6.18Cr
|5.87Cr
|5.42Cr
|4.81 Cr
|3.86 Cr
|3.01 Cr
|9 Cr
|Total AP/TS
|229.17Cr (315 Cr)
|212.97 Cr
|193.15Cr
|184.57 Cr (250 Cr Gross)
|177.19Cr
|167.84Cr
|154.31Cr
|136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross)
|104.45 Cr
|73.13 Cr
|213 Cr
|KA
|36 Cr (67 Cr Gross)
|28 Cr (52 Cr Gross)
|20 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross)
|50 Cr
|TN
|34 Cr (62 Cr Gross)
|25 Cr (46 Cr Gross)
|17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross)
|45 Cr
|Kerala
|9 Cr (22 cr Gross)
|7 Cr (17 cr Gross)
|5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross)
|10 Cr
|North
|91.5 Cr (221 Cr Gross)
|70 Cr (162 Cr Gross)
|41 Cr (94 Cr Gross)
|100 Cr(valued)
|Overseas
|84.5 Cr (183 Cr Gross)
|71 Cr (153 Cr Gross)
|58 Cr (122 Cr Gross)
|70 Cr
|Total
|484.17 Cr (870 Cr Gross)
|385.57 Cr (680 Cr Gross)
|278 Cr (467.35 Cr Gross)
|488 Cr