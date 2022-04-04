RRR 10 days Worldwide Collections

RRR has an excellent second weekend grossing 190 cr worldwide taking 10 days total to 870 cr. The film had excellent weekend in both domestic markets and overseas. The film is a breakeven venture in Overseas with huge market North America entering into profit zone. The film has grosses 12.5 Million in North America Alone and total overseas is at 24 Million. In domestic markets the film has grossed 687Cr and is set to breach the 700Cr mark today. The film is yet to breakeven in all areas except Nizam in the domestic markets. With 10 more days open run the film has chances to attain the breakeven status.

Area 10 Days Worldwide Collections RRR is outstanding on Ugadi Day 8 Days Collections first week worldwide collections 6 Days Collections 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections First Weekend Worldwide Collections 2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre release Business Nizam 97.01Cr 90.05 Cr 81.48Cr 77.17 Cr 73.10Cr 68.30 Cr 61.60Cr 53.45 Cr 38.40Cr 23.30 Cr 70 Cr Ceeded 40.20Cr 37.70 Cr 34.45Cr 33.1 Cr 32Cr 30.5Cr 28.5Cr 26 Cr 21.10 Cr 16.50 Cr 45 Cr UA 30.05Cr 26.98 Cr 23.64Cr 22.63 Cr 21.85Cr 20.73Cr 18.95Cr 16.28 Cr 11.69 Cr 7.18 Cr 26 Cr Guntur 16.09Cr 15.24 Cr 14.21Cr 13.81 Cr 13.48Cr 13.07Cr 12.42Cr 11.47 Cr 9.50 Cr 7.70 Cr 18 Cr East 13.67Cr 12.82 Cr 11.61Cr 11.10 Cr 10.79Cr 10.36Cr 9.63Cr 8.67 Cr 6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr 17 Cr West 11.44Cr 10.84 Cr 10.09Cr 9.76 Cr 9.56Cr 9.23Cr 8.71Cr 8.04 Cr 6.95 Cr 5.93 Cr 14 Cr Krishna 12.75Cr 11.94 Cr 10.92Cr 10.56 Cr 10.23Cr 9.78Cr 9.08Cr 8.03 Cr 6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr 14 Cr Nellore 7.96Cr 7.40 Cr 6.75Cr 6.44 Cr 6.18Cr 5.87Cr 5.42Cr 4.81 Cr 3.86 Cr 3.01 Cr 9 Cr Total AP/TS 229.17Cr (315 Cr) 212.97 Cr 193.15Cr 184.57 Cr (250 Cr Gross) 177.19Cr 167.84Cr 154.31Cr 136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross) 104.45 Cr

73.13 Cr 213 Cr KA 36 Cr (67 Cr Gross) 28 Cr (52 Cr Gross) 20 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross) 50 Cr TN 34 Cr (62 Cr Gross) 25 Cr (46 Cr Gross) 17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross) 45 Cr Kerala 9 Cr (22 cr Gross) 7 Cr (17 cr Gross) 5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross) 10 Cr North 91.5 Cr (221 Cr Gross) 70 Cr (162 Cr Gross) 41 Cr (94 Cr Gross) 100 Cr(valued) Overseas 84.5 Cr (183 Cr Gross) 71 Cr (153 Cr Gross) 58 Cr (122 Cr Gross) 70 Cr Total 484.17 Cr (870 Cr Gross) 385.57 Cr (680 Cr Gross) 278 Cr (467.35 Cr Gross) 488 Cr