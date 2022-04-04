RRR 10 days Worldwide Collections

RRR has an excellent second weekend grossing 190 cr worldwide taking 10 days total to 870 cr. The film had excellent weekend in both domestic markets and overseas. The film is a breakeven venture in Overseas with huge market North America entering into profit zone. The film has grosses 12.5 Million in North America Alone and total overseas is at 24 Million. In domestic markets the film has grossed 687Cr and is set to breach the 700Cr mark today. The film is yet to breakeven in all areas except Nizam in the domestic markets. With 10 more days open run the film has chances to attain the breakeven status.

Area10 Days Worldwide CollectionsRRR is outstanding on Ugadi Day8 Days Collectionsfirst week worldwide collections6 Days Collections5 Days Collections4 Days CollectionsFirst Weekend Worldwide Collections2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam97.01Cr90.05 Cr81.48Cr77.17 Cr73.10Cr68.30 Cr61.60Cr53.45 Cr38.40Cr23.30 Cr70 Cr
Ceeded 40.20Cr37.70 Cr34.45Cr33.1 Cr32Cr30.5Cr28.5Cr26 Cr21.10 Cr16.50 Cr45 Cr
UA30.05Cr26.98 Cr23.64Cr22.63 Cr21.85Cr20.73Cr18.95Cr16.28 Cr11.69 Cr7.18 Cr26 Cr
Guntur16.09Cr15.24 Cr14.21Cr13.81 Cr13.48Cr13.07Cr12.42Cr11.47 Cr9.50 Cr7.70 Cr18 Cr
East13.67Cr12.82 Cr11.61Cr11.10 Cr10.79Cr10.36Cr9.63Cr8.67 Cr6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr17 Cr
West11.44Cr10.84 Cr10.09Cr9.76 Cr9.56Cr9.23Cr8.71Cr8.04 Cr6.95 Cr5.93 Cr14 Cr
Krishna12.75Cr11.94 Cr10.92Cr10.56 Cr10.23Cr9.78Cr9.08Cr8.03 Cr6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr14 Cr
Nellore7.96Cr7.40 Cr6.75Cr6.44 Cr6.18Cr5.87Cr5.42Cr4.81 Cr3.86 Cr3.01 Cr9 Cr
Total AP/TS 229.17Cr (315 Cr)212.97 Cr193.15Cr184.57 Cr (250 Cr Gross)177.19Cr167.84Cr154.31Cr136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross)104.45 Cr
73.13 Cr213 Cr
KA36 Cr (67 Cr Gross)28 Cr (52 Cr Gross)20 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross)50 Cr
TN34 Cr (62 Cr Gross)25 Cr (46 Cr Gross)17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross)45 Cr
Kerala9 Cr (22 cr Gross)7 Cr (17 cr Gross)5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross)10 Cr
North91.5 Cr (221 Cr Gross)70 Cr (162 Cr Gross)41 Cr (94 Cr Gross)100 Cr(valued)
Overseas 84.5 Cr (183 Cr Gross)71 Cr (153 Cr Gross)58 Cr (122 Cr Gross) 70 Cr
Total 484.17 Cr (870 Cr Gross)385.57 Cr (680 Cr Gross)278 Cr (467.35 Cr Gross)488 Cr

