Chandrababu launches Rythula Kosam TDP programme for farmers

The Opposition TDP is planning to target the faulty handing of the farm sector by the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh. Starting from September 14, the TDP is organising an ambitious outreach titled “Rythula Kosam Telugu Desam.” This will continue till September 18. The TDP will expose the failures of the YSRCP government in the farm sector through this programme.

According to senior leader and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, the programme is being organised as per the directions of party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The party will organise one programme a zone in each of the five zones in the state. Under this programme, as many as 35 assembly constituencies would be covered. He said that the protests for the Rayalaseema zone would be held on September 14. On September 15, twin Godavari districts and Nellore would witness protests. Similarly, protests would be organized on September 17 in Ongole, Tirupati, Nellore and Chittoor regions. On September 18, protests would be held in Central Coastal districts of Krishna and Guntur.

Stating that the growth in agriculture has considerably come down after YS Jagan took over, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said that during the TDP rule, an impressive 11.5 per cent growth was registered. He said the TDP has failed on all fronts and the state has not seen any growth after YS Jagan took over. He reminded that the TDP while in power used to provide a subsidy of Rs 9000 per farmer. The present YSRCP government was giving only Rs 6500, he said.

The TDP said that the YSRCP government has stopped giving subsidies to the drip irrigation. While the Central government was providing 60 percent of the subsidy, the state government is coming forward to provide the remaining 40 per cent. As a result, the scheme is not being implemented in the state government, he said.