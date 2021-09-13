Samantha’s rude shock for Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni was the first to wish the best for all the projects of Naga Chaitanya. The actress showed her eagerness to watch his films and she always shared her enthusiasm on social media. The trailer of Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story is out today and Samantha called it a Winner. But the actress never mentioned about Naga Chaitanya in her tweet but she wished Sai Pallavi and the team of Love Story all the best. This is sure a rude shock for Akkineni fans and Samantha made it clear that all is not well between her and Chaitanya.

After her breakup with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha turned hyperactive on social media and she is busy with regular posts. But Chaitanya has been staying away from media presence and social media. His next film Love Story is hitting the screens on September 24th. Sekhar Kammula is the director and Sai Pallavi played the leading lady in this romantic entertainer.