Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii gets badly rejected

Bollywood top actress Kangana Ranaut stepped into the shoes of J Jayalalithaa in her biopic that is titled Thalaivii. The movie carried terrific expectations and released across the country in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. The pre-release buzz was very good and analysts expected huge openings for the movie. But in a shock, the film opened with poor response and the footfalls are quite low. The film will end up with zero share in Telugu states and it is quite tough to recover the digital charges spent for the movie.

The film also reported low footfalls across the North Indian circuits. This came as a rude shock for Kangana Ranaut and the makers of Thalaivii. The Tamil version opened on a decent note but the weekend numbers are not encouraging. The Tamil version too will end up as a flop. On the whole, Thalaivii is a huge disappointment for all the versions. The movie is directed by AL Vijay and Kangana Ranaut, Aravind Swamy played the lead roles. Vibri Media and Zee Studios are the producers.