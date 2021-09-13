Leharaayi Promo: Akhil And Pooja’s Red-hot Romance

Starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, Most Eligible Bachelor is up for theatrical release on the 8th of October. The makers have commenced the promotions now.

A short while back, a promo of the ‘Leharaayi’ song from the album was unveiled.

The promo showcases the red-hot romance between the lead pair Akhil and Pooja. The pair share great intimacy and they look good together.

This is the first real glimpse of Akhil and Pooja’s red-hot chemistry in the film and it builds the anticipation for the full lyrical video that will be out on the 15th of this month.

Gopi Sundar’s tune and Sid Sriram’s vocal renditions are pleasant in the promo.

Bommarillu Bhaskar is directing the film and Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma are producing it.