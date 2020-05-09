Chandrababu letter to Modi for detailed probe: Vizag Gas Leak

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narenda Modi on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh for the latter’s empathy and prompt action in extending rescue activities to create confidence in the survivors of Visakhapatnam gas disaster.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Mr. Naidu said the ghastly accident that occurred in LG Polymers has left a trail of immense sadness. “However, your quick response has brought us solace and confidence. I wholeheartedly commend your quick response and your directions to probe further into the alleged accident. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has swung into action for neutralizing the toxic effects of the gas and further airlifting para-tertiary butyl catechol (PTBC) from Gujarat has happened in quick succession with your prompt directions.”

In this backdrop, Mr. Naidu expressed some concerns and made suggestions for the kind consideration of PM. The TDP chief urged Modi for the constitution of a Scientific Experts’ Committee to carry out a detailed probe into the alleged gas leakage and the circumstances that led to the release of toxic vapours/gases. The company claims that the gas leaked out was Styrene. However, there were conflicting reports of other toxic gases being involved, which needs to be investigated to understand the enduring health impacts.

Mr. Naidu said that the long-lasting impact of the health of those undergoing treatment is of serious concern. It is apprehended that the toxins emitted may cause permanent damage to the victims. Close monitoring of the ambient air quality is required in and around Visakhapatnam city for understanding present and future impact. Roping in national and international health-experts for proper health assessment and accordingly to take immediate and long-term health measures. This assessment would be helpful in giving proper compensation.

The TDP chief stressed the need for a thorough monitoring of each patient on a long-term basis with the help of electronic health records, which may help build confidence among the victims and reinforce trust in your efforts.