Residents of R R Venkatapuram protest in front of LG Polymers with bodies of dead, DGP gives the slip

Anger simmered on the streets of R R Venkatapuram with protesting residents demanding justice to the gas leak victims. Hundreds of residents gathered outside LP Polymers with bodies of those who died in the gas leak even as DGP Gautam Sawang was holding meeting with the top officials of the South Korean company.

The ambulances carrying the bodies of those who died in the gas leak were stopped right in front of LG Polymers and residents gheraoed the police. The DGP, in the midst of meeting with the South Korean officials left LG Polymers and DGP drove past the residents when they tried to stop the vehicle without as much acknowledging their protest.

Hundreds of local residents who hit the streets protested against the government’s inaction over relocation of LG Polymers after the toxic gas leak that left 12 dead and hundreds hospitalized. Angry locals demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government shift the LG Polymers factory from R R Venkatapuram to a safe area away from human settlements. The police tried to stop the agitating residents who marched the streets demanding that the factory be relocated. The police arrested some of the protesters when they broke the barricades and took them into custody. The angry protesters raised slogans against the government and demanded justice to the residents of R R Venkatapuram. “We want justice, we want justice” filled the air. Arguments ensued between the police and the residents who expressed their anguish and fears that if LG Polymers is not relocated from the present location there is a possibility of recurrence of similar gas leak endangering the lives of people. ]

Angry residents accused the government of being hand-in-glove with the officials of the South Korean company. They dubbed the government’s probe order a hogwash and the Rs 1 crore compensation announced by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to the kin of the deceased as a mere lip-sympathy.