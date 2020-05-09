Pawan appeals Janasena cadres not to involve in agitation

Jansena chief Pawan Kalyan, who is known to encourage clean politics instead of taking political advantages during crises gave a call to his cadres not to involve in the ongoing agitation at LG Polymers company. He advised the cadres to involve in the helping activities instead of agitation activities. Details as below.

Pawan’s response on agitation:

It is known news that Styrene gas leakage at LG polymers company, Vizag took lives of more than 10 people and hundreds of people have been undergoing treatment. AP CM Jagan already announced heft ex gratia to the victims. However, today many villages agitated at LG polymers demanding the government to move the factory from that place to other areas. Pawan responded on this agitation and instructed his cadres not to involve in the agitation. He tweeted, ” In times of Corona Pandemic, we should focus on helping Gas Victims’ not doing agitations. Certain political parties are doing agitations about ‘LG polymers gas leak’ in Visakhapatnam and it will only increase the numbers COVID-19 patients and the situation might go out of hand. I request all Janasainiks & JSP leaders not to be part of such agitations, as this is not the right time for such agitations. Kindly, focus on helping the victim’s families. Let’s wait, till the final reports of state and central governments on the gas leak. ”

Allegations and counter-allegations:

Meanwhile, the fans of opposition parties are alleging that ruling YSRCP leaders themselves are behind this agitation so as to vacate the company from that area where the current costs of land are high. They are also adding that some leading TV channels that are known for presenting the news that helps the government and avoids news that irks the government is completely covering this agitation. In social media, already opponents of YSRCP started propaganda that YSRCP leaders are doing this to twist the hand of LG polymers company and squeeze some monetary benefits out of this fiasco.

But YSRCP leaders like Botsa and Avanti gave the statement that political parties should not politicize this issue and focus on helping the victims. They are further reiterating that their government is not hesitant to take stringent actions on LG Polymers company if needed.

Overall, it seems that this agitation is taking political turns and ruling and opposition parties have started mud-slinging on each other. It is good to see at least Pawan Kalyan, for whatever reasons, deciding to stay away from this mud-slinging activity.