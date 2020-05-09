Where is Jagan, why no arrests were made, tweets Naidu

After writing letter to Prime Minister Narenda Modi on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh for the latter’s prompt action in extending rescue efforts to the survivors of Visakhapatnam gas leak, TDP president and former chief minister on Saturday took to Twitter to question Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy why no arrests were made so far and why no action was taken against the officials of LG Polymers.

In his latest tweet, Naidu asked, “Filled with fear, Vizagites are sleeping on the roads. Local residents are protesting on the streets for justice. Bereaved families are weeping alongside the bodies of their loved ones. Not a single arrest made nor a single asset seized. Where is @ysjagan? #VizagDemandsJustice.”

Naidu posted several visuals that show the extent of damange caused by the gas leak, trees burnt by the toxic fumes and people stranded on pavements. “These visuals are a manifestation of the devastation caused by the release of poisonous gases in the #VizagGasLeak. The toll on the health of residents is unimaginable. Yet, @ysjagan is making every effort to conceal the extent of damage #VizagDemandsJusticehttps://t.co/PI3uxb7Vba.”

On Saturday, hundreds of residents in R R Venkatapuram gathered outside LP Polymers with bodies of those who died in the gas leak even as DGP Gautam Sawang was holding meeting with the top officials of the South Korean company. The gas leak in Vizag took the lives of 12 people, including two children. More than 350 hospitalized, according to official figures, of these more than 50 are children, many of whom are minors. After the gas leak, people fell like a pack of cards, some fell off their bikes, some morning walkers collapsed inhaling the toxic fumes, children and women were found unconscious on the pavements.

The protesters placed three bodies of the gas leak victims in front of the factory main gate even as state Gautam Sawang was inspecting the vapour leak spot and talking to the company’s officials. The DGP, in the midst of meeting with the South Korean officials, left LG Polymers. As he drove past, the sloganeering residents tried to stop the vehicle, but the DGP exited the main gate without as much acknowleding their protest. Tourism minister Avanti Srinivas and other local YSRCP leaders rushed to the spot. The residents pulled up the minister and other local YSRCP leaders when they tried to pacify them.