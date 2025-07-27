Chandrababu Naidu Embarks on Singapore Visit to Revive Investments, Rebuild Amaravati Ties

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has left for Singapore on a five-day official visit aimed at attracting investments and re-establishing international collaborations for the state’s development. His visit comes as part of the government’s broader mission to promote “Brand AP” and bring global partnerships into key sectors, including infrastructure, logistics, technology, and urban development.

The Chief Minister will meet with top executives, industrialists, and policymakers from Singapore and surrounding Southeast Asian nations like Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand. He is expected to pitch the state’s newly introduced industrial policies, highlight the ease of doing business in Andhra Pradesh, and invite potential investors to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Summit scheduled for November in Visakhapatnam.

On the first day of the tour, Naidu will attend the “Telugu Diaspora” meet, which will bring together nearly 1,500 delegates, including NRIs and Telugu-speaking industrialists settled abroad. The event, organized by APNRT, will focus on investment opportunities and the state’s plans to empower youth through skill development, both within India and through overseas employment avenues.

A major focus of this visit is reviving Andhra Pradesh’s relationship with Singapore, once a key development partner in the planning of Amaravati, the state’s proposed capital city. The earlier urban development agreement between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh was abruptly scrapped by the previous YSRCP government, leading to a breakdown in ties. Reports suggest that Singapore officials were not only disappointed but also allegedly subjected to undue pressure and accusations, a move that cast doubts on future collaborations.

Now, Naidu is seeking to rebuild that trust. His renewed outreach is aimed at bringing Singapore back into the fold as a credible, global partner in Amaravati’s urban development. The success of this endeavour could significantly accelerate the capital’s stalled progress and restore investor confidence.

Singapore’s reputation for zero tolerance towards corruption further adds weight to the previous fallout. In addition to diplomatic efforts, Naidu will take part in business roundtables on digital economy and fintech, attend roadshows, and explore major infrastructure and logistics hubs across Singapore. The delegation includes ministers Nara Lokesh and P. Narayana, along with senior officials.

If Singapore re-engages with Andhra Pradesh on the Amaravati project, it would mark a significant diplomatic and developmental milestone, not just for the capital city, but for the state’s global standing. Naidu’s mission is not just to secure funds and projects, but to reclaim Andhra Pradesh’s place on the international investment map.