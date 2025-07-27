x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Embarks on Singapore Visit to Revive Investments, Rebuild Amaravati Ties

Published on July 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Allu Cinemas Set to Launch Soon
image
2025 Second Half: Tollywood Biggies in Confusion
image
‘Athadu’ sequel: Producer wishes but not hero and director
image
Chandrababu Naidu Embarks on Singapore Visit to Revive Investments, Rebuild Amaravati Ties
image
Crisis in BRS: Is It Time for a Leadership Change?

Chandrababu Naidu Embarks on Singapore Visit to Revive Investments, Rebuild Amaravati Ties

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has left for Singapore on a five-day official visit aimed at attracting investments and re-establishing international collaborations for the state’s development. His visit comes as part of the government’s broader mission to promote “Brand AP” and bring global partnerships into key sectors, including infrastructure, logistics, technology, and urban development.

The Chief Minister will meet with top executives, industrialists, and policymakers from Singapore and surrounding Southeast Asian nations like Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand. He is expected to pitch the state’s newly introduced industrial policies, highlight the ease of doing business in Andhra Pradesh, and invite potential investors to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Summit scheduled for November in Visakhapatnam.

On the first day of the tour, Naidu will attend the “Telugu Diaspora” meet, which will bring together nearly 1,500 delegates, including NRIs and Telugu-speaking industrialists settled abroad. The event, organized by APNRT, will focus on investment opportunities and the state’s plans to empower youth through skill development, both within India and through overseas employment avenues.

A major focus of this visit is reviving Andhra Pradesh’s relationship with Singapore, once a key development partner in the planning of Amaravati, the state’s proposed capital city. The earlier urban development agreement between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh was abruptly scrapped by the previous YSRCP government, leading to a breakdown in ties. Reports suggest that Singapore officials were not only disappointed but also allegedly subjected to undue pressure and accusations, a move that cast doubts on future collaborations.

Now, Naidu is seeking to rebuild that trust. His renewed outreach is aimed at bringing Singapore back into the fold as a credible, global partner in Amaravati’s urban development. The success of this endeavour could significantly accelerate the capital’s stalled progress and restore investor confidence.

Singapore’s reputation for zero tolerance towards corruption further adds weight to the previous fallout. In addition to diplomatic efforts, Naidu will take part in business roundtables on digital economy and fintech, attend roadshows, and explore major infrastructure and logistics hubs across Singapore. The delegation includes ministers Nara Lokesh and P. Narayana, along with senior officials.

If Singapore re-engages with Andhra Pradesh on the Amaravati project, it would mark a significant diplomatic and developmental milestone, not just for the capital city, but for the state’s global standing. Naidu’s mission is not just to secure funds and projects, but to reclaim Andhra Pradesh’s place on the international investment map.

Next ‘Athadu’ sequel: Producer wishes but not hero and director Previous Crisis in BRS: Is It Time for a Leadership Change?
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Cinemas Set to Launch Soon
image
2025 Second Half: Tollywood Biggies in Confusion
image
‘Athadu’ sequel: Producer wishes but not hero and director

Latest

image
Allu Cinemas Set to Launch Soon
image
2025 Second Half: Tollywood Biggies in Confusion
image
‘Athadu’ sequel: Producer wishes but not hero and director
image
Chandrababu Naidu Embarks on Singapore Visit to Revive Investments, Rebuild Amaravati Ties
image
Crisis in BRS: Is It Time for a Leadership Change?

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu Embarks on Singapore Visit to Revive Investments, Rebuild Amaravati Ties
image
Crisis in BRS: Is It Time for a Leadership Change?
image
Land Grabbing and Financial Fraud Allegations Surface Against Sunil Kumar Ahuja and Son

Related Articles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini