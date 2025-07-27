Crisis in BRS: Is It Time for a Leadership Change?

The recent verbal spat between BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and BJP MP CM Ramesh has reignited a deeper conversation within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS): Does the party need new leadership?

What began as a war of words over alleged merger talks with the BJP has spiralled into a full-blown political crisis. CM Ramesh accused KTR of approaching him to facilitate BRS’s entry into the BJP fold, an explosive claim that aligns with past rumours and political murmurs. Instead of issuing a clear denial, KTR sidestepped the core allegation, rehashing old accusations and focusing on unrelated matters like land and contract issues. This evasion has only added fuel to the fire.

What makes the episode more damaging is CM Ramesh’s warning that he possesses evidence, including CCTV footage, to support his statements. The BJP MP, himself from the Velama community like KTR, said he initially acted out of community solidarity but felt betrayed. His decision to go public has forced uncomfortable questions about leadership, trust, and credibility within BRS.

This controversy is just the latest in a growing list of leadership missteps that have unsettled BRS loyalists and neutral observers alike. KTR’s political approach, marked by impulsive remarks, aggressive rebuttals, and what critics call a “lack of political finesse”, has come under increasing scrutiny since the party’s electoral setbacks.

BRS, which once proudly carried the aspirations of Telangana’s people under KCR’s charismatic leadership, now appears adrift. The former Chief Minister’s political strategies were often sharp and calculated, keeping both allies and rivals in check. In contrast, KTR’s confrontational tone and unfiltered public statements have created friction not just with opposition leaders but within the party itself.

Tensions with leaders from influential communities like the Kammas and Reddys have grown. CM Ramesh alleged that KTR made derogatory comments about Kamma leaders. With Congress gaining momentum and key social groups drifting away from BRS, party insiders are beginning to question whether KTR can hold the flock together.

Adding weight to the discontent, BRS MLC K. Kavitha recently hinted that the party might require a new leadership direction. Her comment, initially downplayed as casual, now carries far more significance given the unfolding turmoil. The public perception is shifting. Once seen as the natural heir to KCR’s political legacy, KTR is increasingly being viewed as a liability rather than an asset. His failure to manage both internal dissent and external criticism is weakening BRS’s organizational core at a time when unity is essential.

The party that once symbolised Telangana’s struggle for identity and statehood now finds itself in need of introspection. If it hopes to revive its fortunes and credibility, BRS may have no choice but to consider a change at the top. Whether that means sidelining KTR, elevating a more grounded leader, or returning to KCR’s guidance remains to be seen, but the writing on the wall is becoming harder to ignore.