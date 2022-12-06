Chandrababu Naidu meets NITI Ayog CEO

Former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday had a meeting with NITI Ayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Parameswaran Iyer, in New Delhi.

Both have discussed formulating a strategy to focus on digital knowledge and preparing a vision document to take the nation further. Parameswaran Iyer shared his experiences with Chandrababu.

Chandrababu Naidu, who attended the G-20 preparatory meeting held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, continued to meet some top personalities in New Delhi. During his meeting with Parameswaran Iyer, he is statd to have shared his views on Vision-2047, by which year India will be entering 100th year of Independence

Chandrababu Naidu and Parameswaran are understood to have discussed various issues, particularly on digital knowledge. Both felt that Indians not only in the country but also those who are living abroad, are progressing well both politically and economically.

Both Chandrababu Naidu and Parameswaran felt that youth should be further encouraged to reach further heights as their earnings too are very high now. TDP leader and MP, Ram Mohan Naidu, Khambhampati Rama Mohana Rao Former MP accompanied Chadrababu Naidu during his visit in the national capital.