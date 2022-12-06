Seventeen releases this Friday

December happens to be the best season for small-budget films as the biggies will be lined up for Sankranthi. December opened on a decent note this year as HIT 2 has been declared as a hit. 17 Telugu films are releasing this Friday and three among them are notable. Satyadev and Tamannaah starrer Gurtunda Seethakalam is the most prominent release among the films. Mukhachitram is one more small film that is carrying buzz. Vishwak Sen played a guest role in this interesting thriller. Supergood Films have backed a small film Cheppalani Undi and the film too is releasing this Friday. The makers are promoting these films.

Ram Gopal Varma’s Dangerous is the other film that is one among the 17 releases. The film was delayed from three years and is an outdated attempt. Kannada film Vijayanand impressed the audience with the trailer and it is unclear if the film opens on a strong note as most of the recent Kannada films did well in Telugu. All the other films failed to grab the attention. Ey Bujji Neeku Nene, Leharaayi, Namasthe Set Ji, Panchathantram, Prema Desam, Aakrosham are the other releases.