Sankranthi 2023: Five films in Race

Sankranthi 2023 too is expected to be big like every year. Two veteran Tollywood actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna are all set to test their luck during the season with their respective films Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. Vijay’s Vaarasudu is backed by top producer Dil Raju and the film too will get a good release. But before the potential of Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna, Vijay is not a big star. Everyone predicted a triangular fight between the films and all these films will have to share the screens during the holiday season.

Popular US distributor Radhakrishna Entertainments acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of Ajith’s film Thunivu and the film too will release across the Telugu states. Though the film will not get enough number of screens, Thunivu has to share some of the screens. UV Creations is backing a small film Kalyanam Kamaneeyam and Santosh Shoban played the lead role. The film directed by debutant Anil too is releasing during the Sankranthi season. UV Creations holds a good number of screens in AP and the film too will have to share the screens along with other Sankranthi releases. A more clarity on the exact release dates is expected in a week.