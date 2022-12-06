CBI to question Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Dec 11

TRS MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha had finally zeroed in on attending the questioning of the CBI on December 11. The CBI had accepted her request to fix any date from December 11 to 15.

The CBI sleuths would meet her at her residence in Hyderabad on December 11 and pose the questions connected to the liquor scam and her involvement in the scam.

Kavitha was initially asked to be available for the CBI on December 6 either in Hyderabad or Delhi. However, Kavitha wrote back to the CBI stating that she is preoccupied with other engagements and requested the CBI to give her another date.

Accordingly, the CBI had summoned Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. The CBI said that during the course of investigation, her name had come up with a link to the scam. The CBI wanted the MLC to attend the questioning to clear the doubts.

However, Kavitha had refuted the CBI charges linking her name to the liquor scam. She alleged that the ruling BJP was trying to implicate her in the liquor scam due to political vendetta. She claimed that the BJP started targeting the leaders of the political parties as the TRS had been exposing the BJP’s failures.

While the TRS MLC alleged that the BJP leadership is victimising the opposition leaders for political advantage, the BJP leaders have turned down her allegation. The BJP leaders are accusing her of involvement in corruption, particularly the liquor scam in Delhi.