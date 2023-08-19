The power charges were never increased during the TDP regime but the charges have been revised eight times in the past four years, said Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP supremo and former chief minister here on Friday and made it clear that the charges will be brought down immediately after his party is back in power.

Addressing a road show at Amalapuram as part of his ‘Bhavishayathuku Guarantee’ programme, the TDP supremo said that he would not have opened his mouth had the living standards of the common man been improved. “But this Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has destroyed the lives of all the people in the State. The situation has become so worse that women are unable to lead normal life with the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities,” Naidu remarked.

Stating that for the past three days he has been touring in Konaseema area, the former chief minister said that Amalapuram was developed only when the former Lok Sabha Speaker, late Balayogi represented this area. The Konaseema area is now witnessing political unrest and even internet services too have been disconnected while illegal cases are being foisted against innocent persons, Naidu regretted.

Power charges have been hiked eight times in the past four years while the power supply too is not regular, the TDP supremo said and felt that the situation has come to such a pass only because of this highly corrupt Chief Minister. Naidu asked Jagan to visit this area at least once to know the ground reality.

Jagan, who promised total prohibition has taken a ‘U’ turn after coming to power and even increased the liquor prices too only to make money out of it, the former chief minister said and asked as to why online payments are not allowed in liquor shops. “This psycho Chief Minister knows your weakness and thus he is looting all o f you,” the TDP supremo remarked.

Roads are in a dilapidated condition while irrigation canals are completely filled with silt and the tail-end areas are not getting water for irrigation, he said. The whole situation is the result of demolishing all the systems, Naidu said adding that the State is permanent but not this Chief Minister. Expressing concern that sand mafia is ruling the roost, the TDP supremo ridiculed the move by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to provide sticks to pilgrims to face wild animals.

Jagan, who claims that he has fulfilled 98 per cent of the promises made to the people, did not fulfill even 10 to 14 per cent, Naidu felt. Jagan, who is the richest Chief Minister in the country, is making a promise to do justice to the poor which is nothing but ridiculous, he commented.

Observing that Jagan has taken for a ride even the government employees and the police, Naidu promised to do justice to all the employees and the police personnel besides coming to the rescue of the handloom workers soon after the TDP is into power again.