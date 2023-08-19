Jagan’s downfall begins at Praja Vedika, says Lokesh

The living example for the psychoism of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is the demolition of the Praja Vedika and his downfall begins here very soon, said TDP general secretary and former minister, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday.

On Saturday Lokesh launched his 188th day Yuva Galam pada yatra from the camp office of former chief minister and TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, in Undavalli in the Amaravathi capital region and within few minutes touched the 2500 km milestone. This apart, the pada yatra crossed the combined Guntur district and entered Krishna district at Prakasam Barrage, where he is given a tumultuous welcome by a large number of TDP leaders and activists besides the fans of Lokesh.

Laying the foundation stone for building 20,000 houses for the poor. Lokesh said that besides building these houses soon after the TDP forms the coming government those who have built their houses on the forest, assigned and other lands will be regularised.

Representatives of the Aruya Vysya community from Vijayawada (West) Assembly segment met Lokesh and recalled that they were given highest respect during the TDP regime. The entire credit of sanctioning a huge amount of funds for the Arya Vysya Corporation goes to former chief minister, Chandarbabu Naidu, they told Lokesh and informed him that after the YSRCP came to power there are no funds for the corporation.

Stating that the business interests of the Arya Vysya community have been affected with the ‘J’ tax, Lokesh assured them that once the TDP is back in power there will be no interference in their business. The TDPnational general secretary also promised them that the party will give due political importance to the community besides reducing the taxes.

Lokesh is shocked at the sudden demise of senior TDP leader, Kothapalli Ravindranath, the brother of the former minister, KS Jawahar. He recalled the services of Ravindranath in strengthening the party and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.