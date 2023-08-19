Weeping Comes Out With An Explanation

Anasuya Bharadwaj shared an emotional video on her Instagram, where the actress was continuously weeping throughout. Her followers were confused with her video, even after Anasuya wrote a very big explanation about her weeping reason. Many netizens started posting negative comments.

The actress again came out with an explanation through a video message on her X app. She told after posting that weeping video on Instagram, she went to a saloon and pampered herself. Anasuya also told that crying was not for her social media negativity and was emotional while taking a decision related to her personal life. She urged everyone to be kind and posted the video only to let people know that everyone will have breakdowns and they are not alone. She also told that social media negativity will affect her and for sympathy gain, she did not post that video.