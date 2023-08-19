Boys Hostel Trailer: Laughing Riot Guaranteed

Advertisement

The Telugu dubbing version of the Kannada hit Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare titled Boys Hostel is up for release on August 26th. Annapurna Studios and Chai Bisket Films will release the Telugu version. Team Baby who are riding high with the success of the movie released the trailer of Boys Hostel directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the hilarious world of the hostel boys. It shows the lifestyle of hostel boys who relish every moment on their own terms. However, an ill-fated incident brings troubles to them.

The storyline and the narrative are completely youthful. Those who in the past stayed or staying presently in the hostel would love it fully. Tharun Bhascker and Rashmi Gautam appeared in guest roles.

The trailer guarantees a laughing riot. We need to wait for another week to watch the movie in cinemas.