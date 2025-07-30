Chandrababu Woos Global Investors in Singapore, Showcases Andhra Pradesh as Investment Hub

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu concluded a high-profile investment outreach mission in Singapore by holding a series of back-to-back meetings with top executives from global giants across sectors like real estate, finance, infrastructure and eco-tourism. The Chief Minister positioned Andhra Pradesh as a land of untapped potential and urged global players to become active partners in the state’s growth story.

Pitching AP as the Next Big Investment Destination:

In his final day of engagements, Naidu met senior representatives from CapitaLand Investment (India), Mandai Wildlife Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and Temasek Holdings. He outlined the state’s strategic plans for urban development, industrial expansion, green energy and tourism, and invited these firms to invest in transformative projects underway in Andhra Pradesh.

“Andhra Pradesh is rich in natural and human resources. With our vision for planned urbanization, industrial corridors, and infrastructure development, we are creating fertile ground for investment,” Naidu told business leaders.

Real Estate, IT Parks, Digital Townships: CapitaLand Interested:

Naidu held detailed discussions with Sanjeev Das Gupta and Gowrishankar Nagabhushanam of CapitaLand Investment (India) regarding real estate development, industrial parks, data centers, green buildings, and digital townships. He explained investment opportunities in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati—cities identified for developing Plug-and-Play IT Workspaces and modern infrastructure.

CapitaLand executives expressed keen interest in Andhra Pradesh, revealing they already have a 30–35% stake in Hyderabad’s IT park ecosystem and are open to expanding into AP’s real estate and industrial sectors.

Eco-Tourism Vision: Dolphin City, Botanical Garden, and More:

In a separate meeting with Mike Barclay, CEO of Mandai Wildlife Group, Naidu discussed ambitious plans for eco-tourism and wildlife-themed development in Andhra Pradesh. Topics included wildlife parks, biodiversity zones, and immersive wildlife experience centers in places like Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

Inspired by Singapore’s Garden City and Zoo models, Naidu proposed a “Dolphin City” in Visakhapatnam and a Botanical Garden in Amaravati. The Mandai group showed positive intent to collaborate and invest in these initiatives under a public-private partnership model.

SMBC Eyes Infra Lending, Green Energy in AP:

Naidu also held critical talks with Rajeev Kannan, Managing Executive Officer of Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC). Discussions revolved around financing major infrastructure and green energy projects in Andhra Pradesh, particularly the upcoming Drone City, Defense Corridor, and Civil Aerospace Zone at Lepakshi and Orvakal. Kannan showed interest in exploring funding options for infra and clean energy ventures, aligning with Andhra Pradesh’s push for sustainable industrial growth and strategic economic corridors, including the proposed Airport Economic Corridor connecting Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Amaravati, and Chennai.

Temasek Holdings Shows Interest in MSME, Joint Ventures:

The CM’s final meeting was with Dinesh Khanna, Joint Head of Portfolio Development and Corporate Strategy at Temasek Holdings, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund. Naidu highlighted the state’s rich ecosystem for MSMEs, Green Energy, Food Processing, Healthcare, and Technology sectors.

Khanna expressed willingness to explore joint venture opportunities with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) and confirmed Temasek’s interest in supporting MSME development. Plans to sign sector-specific MoUs are under consideration.

High-Level Participation:

Ministers P. Narayana and T.G. Bharat, along with senior state officials, were part of the AP delegation. The meetings reflect a renewed push by the Naidu-led government to re-establish Andhra Pradesh as a top investment destination through proactive international engagement and strategic partnerships.

Major Investments, MoUs Secured:

A YouTube Academy will be set up in AP through an MoU with YouTube India and Tesseract US Inc, led by IT Minister Nara Lokesh. The academy will train digital creators, with skilling support from Google. Global giant Eversendai announced plans for a steel fabrication unit and training center in Visakhapatnam or Krishnapatnam, partnering with institutions like IIT Tirupati.

Chandrababu Naidu’s Singapore tour marks a strong start to Andhra Pradesh’s renewed investment diplomacy. By engaging global leaders in real estate, eco-tourism, finance, and infrastructure, the state has unlocked new avenues for partnerships that promise to drive economic growth and development. The visit firmly positioned Andhra Pradesh as a rising global investment hub.