TDP MP, Galla Jayadev, on Monday told the Lok Sabha that the arrest of former chief minister and TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, is merely out of political vendetta and termed it as a black day in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

“Today we can see an unblemished and seasoned leader is arrested and it is a black day in the history of AP. I would like to bring to the attention of the Prime Minister and the Union Minister how law is being broken in the State,” Jaydev told the House.

He made an appeal to both the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to initiate steps to release Chandrababu Naidu immediately and unconditionally.