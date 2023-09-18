Suriya and Karthi to team up soon

Suriya and Karthi are some of the leading actors of Tamil cinema. They earned a good theatrical market in other South languages. A discussion about Suriya and Karthi teaming up for a film has been on but it never materialized. During an interview, Karthi said that the project will happen soon. He said that he was initially scared. “I want to do one good film with my brother Suriya soon and we are working on it” told Karthi.

He said that their fans have been eagerly waiting for the project. Karthi is busy with several remarkable films. His next film Japan is an action thriller and it will release during Diwali. He also completed half of the shoot for his next film which is a fantasy action drama. Khaidi 2 with Lokesh Kanagaraj is announced and it will roll next year. Karthi will also work with 96 fame C Prem Kumar. At the same time, Suriya has a strong lineup of films and his next one Kanguva is a pan-Indian action drama.